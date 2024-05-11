WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 606,000 shares, an increase of 121.7% from the April 15th total of 273,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

WuXi AppTec Price Performance

Shares of WUXIF opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. WuXi AppTec has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

