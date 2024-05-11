WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 606,000 shares, an increase of 121.7% from the April 15th total of 273,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
WuXi AppTec Price Performance
Shares of WUXIF opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. WuXi AppTec has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.
About WuXi AppTec
