XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Short Interest Down 36.9% in April

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the April 15th total of 160,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Announces Dividend

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.24%.

(Get Free Report)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.