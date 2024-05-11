Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Up 407.3% in April

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 407.3% from the April 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Xcelerate Stock Performance

Shares of Xcelerate stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. Xcelerate has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.14.

Xcelerate Company Profile

Xcelerate Inc acquires engineering/patents and applies to early-stage medical technology companies. The company engages in the formulation, packaging and marketing of consumer health and beauty, and clinically tested skin care products; development of artificial intelligence and virtual health technology to assist patients; owning and licensing the rights to various forms of medical equipment.

