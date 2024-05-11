Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XENE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.57. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $601,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $330,300.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $601,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 414.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

