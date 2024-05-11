Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.49, but opened at $40.76. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $42.48, with a volume of 70,726 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XENE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

In other news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $601,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $330,300.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at $388,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $601,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 347,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 109,856 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 895,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,539,000 after purchasing an additional 177,224 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $17,941,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

