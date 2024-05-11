Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Up 103.5% in April

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,552,200 shares, an increase of 103.5% from the April 15th total of 762,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,587.0 days.
Xinyi Solar Price Performance
OTCMKTS XNYIF opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. Xinyi Solar has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.24.
About Xinyi Solar
