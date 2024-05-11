Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Up 103.5% in April

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,552,200 shares, an increase of 103.5% from the April 15th total of 762,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,587.0 days.

Xinyi Solar Price Performance

OTCMKTS XNYIF opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. Xinyi Solar has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.24.

About Xinyi Solar

Featured Articles

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers ultra-clear patterned solar glasses, back glasses, and anti-reflective coating solar glasses to photovoltaic module manufacturers.

