Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Yamato Stock Performance
YATRY stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. Yamato has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03.
About Yamato
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yamato
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Yamato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.