Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Yamato Stock Performance

YATRY stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. Yamato has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03.

About Yamato

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Business Unit, Corporate Business Unit, and Other segments. The Retail Business Unit segment provides small parcel delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations.

