Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Update

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the April 15th total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Yangarra Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:YGRAF opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. Yangarra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.46.
About Yangarra Resources
