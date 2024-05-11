Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Update

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the April 15th total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YGRAF opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. Yangarra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.46.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

