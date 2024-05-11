Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Short Interest Up 368.1% in April

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, an increase of 368.1% from the April 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.6 days.

Get Yangzijiang Financial alerts:

Yangzijiang Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:YNGFF opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. Yangzijiang Financial has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.30.

About Yangzijiang Financial

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the investment-related activities in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Management, Fund Management, and Wealth Management segments. Its investments include debt investments, venture capital investments, microfinancing, fund and wealth management, and investment advisory services.

Receive News & Ratings for Yangzijiang Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangzijiang Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.