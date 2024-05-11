Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Short Interest Up 368.1% in April

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, an increase of 368.1% from the April 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.6 days.
Yangzijiang Financial Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:YNGFF opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. Yangzijiang Financial has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.30.
About Yangzijiang Financial
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Yangzijiang Financial
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Yangzijiang Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangzijiang Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.