Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Update

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 761.5% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

YARIY stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.14 and a beta of 0.94. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -228.57%.

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

