YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Update

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 228.6% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

YASKAWA Electric Stock Down 3.8 %

YASKY stock opened at $80.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.22. YASKAWA Electric has a twelve month low of $64.93 and a twelve month high of $96.80.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 8.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that YASKAWA Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.