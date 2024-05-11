Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the April 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Yerbaé Brands Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Yerbaé Brands stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Yerbaé Brands has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97.

Yerbaé Brands Company Profile

Yerbaé Brands Corp. engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of plant-based energy beverages in the United States. The company's offers a portfolio of beverages that are blended with non-GMO plant-based ingredients. Its products include 12oz plant-based energy seltzers water and 16oz plant-based energy drinks.

