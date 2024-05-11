YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Short Interest Up 216.7% in April

YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
YouGov Stock Performance
Shares of YUGVF opened at $10.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. YouGov has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $13.96.
