Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 324,200 shares, an increase of 257.4% from the April 15th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance
Shares of YUEIF stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
