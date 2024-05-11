Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 324,200 shares, an increase of 257.4% from the April 15th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance

Shares of YUEIF stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

