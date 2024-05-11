Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Short Interest Update

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,900 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the April 15th total of 292,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Yuexiu Property Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:YUPRF opened at $0.90 on Friday. Yuexiu Property has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

Yuexiu Property Company Profile

Yuexiu Property Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages properties primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Management, Property Investment, and Other. The company is involved in holding investment properties.

