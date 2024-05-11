Zacks Research Comments on Avery Dennison Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AVY)

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avery Dennison in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Avery Dennison’s current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.50.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $225.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.91. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $228.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.35 and its 200 day moving average is $203.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 20.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,568 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,502. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.30%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

