Zacks Research Comments on Landstar System, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Landstar System in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Landstar System’s current full-year earnings is $6.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.42 EPS.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion.
Landstar System Price Performance
LSTR opened at $184.57 on Friday. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $208.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.68 and a 200-day moving average of $183.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Landstar System by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 15,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,480,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,812,000 after acquiring an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Landstar System by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Landstar System Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 20.31%.
About Landstar System
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.
