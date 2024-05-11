Zacks Research Weighs in on Encompass Health Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EHC)

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.29.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $86.53 on Friday. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $86.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.15.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,166,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,520,000 after purchasing an additional 169,113 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,215,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,156,000 after purchasing an additional 449,230 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,676,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,226,000 after buying an additional 342,512 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 22.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,974,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,914,000 after buying an additional 724,544 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,283,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,586,000 after acquiring an additional 314,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,596.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Encompass Health news, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,596.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 14,543 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $1,220,739.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,845.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

