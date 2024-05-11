Zacks Research Weighs in on Group 1 Automotive, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GPI)

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the company will earn $10.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.54. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $39.60 per share.

GPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.83.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $301.26 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $215.38 and a 1 year high of $310.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.78 and its 200 day moving average is $278.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.0% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 70,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,330,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading

