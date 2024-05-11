Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Down 73.2% in April

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the April 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zalando Stock Performance

ZLNDY opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. Zalando has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.59 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 0.82%.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

