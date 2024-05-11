Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias Sells 21,655 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $22.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $809.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.52 million. Mattel had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MAT shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 366,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Mattel by 1.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Mattel by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 309,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mattel by 46.1% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 26,157 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Mattel by 43.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

