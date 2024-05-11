Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF) Short Interest Update

Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 504,300 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the April 15th total of 334,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,043.0 days.

Zeon Stock Performance

ZEOOF opened at $9.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98. Zeon has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $9.54.

About Zeon

Zeon Corporation engages in the elastomers, specialty materials, and other businesses. The company offers synthetic rubbers, latices, aroma, and specialty chemicals. It offers electronic materials comprising of photoresists, electron beam resist, etching agent, and coating insulation materials, as well as lithium-ion rechargeable battery materials.

