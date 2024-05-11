Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF) Short Interest Update

Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 504,300 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the April 15th total of 334,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,043.0 days.
Zeon Stock Performance
ZEOOF opened at $9.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98. Zeon has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $9.54.
About Zeon
