Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Short Interest Update

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 12,550.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Zhongsheng Group Stock Up 4.6 %
ZSHGY opened at $19.25 on Friday. Zhongsheng Group has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90.
Zhongsheng Group Company Profile
