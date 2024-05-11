Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Short Interest Update

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 12,550.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Zhongsheng Group Stock Up 4.6 %

ZSHGY opened at $19.25 on Friday. Zhongsheng Group has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90.

Zhongsheng Group Company Profile

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

