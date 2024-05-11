Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the April 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Get Zijin Mining Group alerts:

Zijin Mining Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZIJMY opened at $44.58 on Friday. Zijin Mining Group has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.40.

Zijin Mining Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4486 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Zijin Mining Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. Zijin Mining Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.33%.

About Zijin Mining Group

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, refining, and sale of gold, non-ferrous metals, and other mineral resources in Mainland China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, lead, tungsten, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, lithium, platinum, and palladium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zijin Mining Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zijin Mining Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.