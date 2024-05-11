ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the April 15th total of 1,633,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.2 days.

ZTE Price Performance

OTCMKTS ZTCOF opened at $2.02 on Friday. ZTE has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business.

