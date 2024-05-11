ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the April 15th total of 1,633,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.2 days.
ZTE Price Performance
OTCMKTS ZTCOF opened at $2.02 on Friday. ZTE has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08.
