8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $3.80 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

8X8 Trading Down 7.8 %

EGHT opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94. The company has a market cap of $319.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.46. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $179.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 8X8 news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $36,548.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,286.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 32,289 shares of company stock valued at $81,979 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 494.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

Featured Articles

