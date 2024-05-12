Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Stock Position Decreased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLTR. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $103.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.99. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $80.99 and a 52 week high of $106.47.

