ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ (ACAD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $30.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACAD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.94.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,523.48 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $193,573.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,613.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,434 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $97,268.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,675.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $193,573.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,613.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,639. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 174,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

