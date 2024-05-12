ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ (ACAD) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.94.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACAD opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,523.48 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 1,790 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $31,987.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,097. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $31,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,639 over the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 757.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 188,080 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,288 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,363,000 after buying an additional 91,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,220,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,439,000 after buying an additional 57,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

