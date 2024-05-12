ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Mizuho

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.94.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,523.48 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 26,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $474,877.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,051.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,434 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $97,268.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,675.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 26,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $474,877.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,051.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,639. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

