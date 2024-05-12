ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,523.48 and a beta of 0.42. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $97,268.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,183 shares in the company, valued at $468,675.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,639. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.