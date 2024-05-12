ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.36.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $19.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.62 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $3,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 319,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,713.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $3,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 319,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,713.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,475,208 shares of company stock worth $26,669,099. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,611,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,247,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,793 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,763,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,809,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,941 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,025,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 678,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

