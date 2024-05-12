ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target Raised to $16.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ACVA has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.36.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $19.54.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.62 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 120,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $2,297,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,444,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 120,062 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $2,297,986.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,444,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,475,208 shares of company stock valued at $26,669,099. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

