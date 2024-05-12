ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target Raised to $20.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.36.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 1.56.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.62 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $558,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,393,972.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 38,763 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $707,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,475,208 shares of company stock valued at $26,669,099. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

