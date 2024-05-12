Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the April 15th total of 21,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Addex Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ADXN opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. Addex Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported ($4.06) EPS for the quarter. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 277.56% and a negative net margin of 644.66%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Addex Therapeutics will post -11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addex Therapeutics

About Addex Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Addex Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics Ltd ( NASDAQ:ADXN Free Report ) by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 65.33% of Addex Therapeutics worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.

