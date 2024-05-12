Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the April 15th total of 21,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Addex Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ ADXN opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. Addex Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.76.
Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported ($4.06) EPS for the quarter. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 277.56% and a negative net margin of 644.66%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Addex Therapeutics will post -11.8 earnings per share for the current year.
About Addex Therapeutics
Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.
