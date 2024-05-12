Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target Raised to $119.00

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $105.00 to $119.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.57.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $109.26 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $109.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,910,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 798,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 289,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 25,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.5% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 288,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,548,000 after purchasing an additional 36,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

