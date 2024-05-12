ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) PT Raised to $10.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ADMA. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -440.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $9.02.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.51%. ADMA Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Steve Elms sold 183,008 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,099,878.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,577,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,490,095.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 639,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,169. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 439,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

