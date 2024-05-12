ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) PT Raised to $10.00

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADMA. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $8.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 5.16. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -440.50 and a beta of 0.43. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $9.02.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve Elms sold 183,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $1,099,878.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,577,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,490,095.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 639,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,169 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 41,893.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 628,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,169,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 556,175 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 189,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 105,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 176.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 393,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 250,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

