Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI) and Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Critical Contrast

Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Free Report) and Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Get Advanced Health Intelligence alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Advanced Health Intelligence and Great Elm Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Health Intelligence 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Health Intelligence $1.88 million 7.00 -$8.64 million N/A N/A Great Elm Group $11.05 million 5.45 $27.73 million N/A N/A

This table compares Advanced Health Intelligence and Great Elm Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Great Elm Group has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Health Intelligence.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Health Intelligence and Great Elm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Health Intelligence N/A N/A N/A Great Elm Group -48.75% -8.39% -4.12%

Risk and Volatility

Advanced Health Intelligence has a beta of 3.18, meaning that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Group has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Advanced Health Intelligence shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Advanced Health Intelligence shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.4% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Advanced Health Intelligence beats Great Elm Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Health Intelligence

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It offers biometric health assessments, a multi-step process that employs facial scanning, heart rate measurements, body composition analysis, and cardiovascular fitness tests that evaluates an individual's health. The company also provides FaceScan, process that estimates on heart rate, respiration rate, blood pressure, and other through facial scans; BodyScan, a smart body composition and dimensioning technology that enables user to check and assess body dimensions using a smartphone; and DermaScan, a dermatological scanner. It serves mobile health and telehealth, life and health insurance, wellness, and government sectors. The company was formerly known as Advanced Human Imaging Limited and changed its name to Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. in December 2022. Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in South Perth, Australia.

About Great Elm Group

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc. in December 2020. Great Elm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Health Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Health Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.