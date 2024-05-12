Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 222.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADVM. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $29.70.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.50. As a group, research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 79,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 784,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 452,678 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $715,000. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

