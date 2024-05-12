Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Affirm from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Affirm from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.53.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average of $36.13. Affirm has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Affirm will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Affirm by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,901 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,759,000 after purchasing an additional 218,720 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Affirm by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,732,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,969,000 after buying an additional 749,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Affirm by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,895,000 after buying an additional 153,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,347,000 after buying an additional 72,178 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

