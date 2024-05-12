Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $43.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $41.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.53.

Affirm Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $31.59 on Thursday. Affirm has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.13.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Affirm by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Affirm by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

