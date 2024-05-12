Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AFRM. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Affirm from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AFRM

Affirm Price Performance

AFRM stock opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 3.56. Affirm has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Affirm by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Affirm by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 277,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 55,568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Affirm by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,058,000 after purchasing an additional 23,268 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Affirm by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Affirm by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 87,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.