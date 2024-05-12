Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

ABNB has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC cut shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $146.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.21 and a 200-day moving average of $145.69.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. Airbnb's quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,474 shares of company stock worth $63,809,871. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

