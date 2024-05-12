Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $167.00 at Citigroup

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABNB. Benchmark started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.5 %

Airbnb stock opened at $146.32 on Thursday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.69. The stock has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,624,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 219,904 shares in the company, valued at $35,624,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,474 shares of company stock worth $63,809,871 in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Airbnb by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,742,000 after purchasing an additional 273,191 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in Airbnb by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $726,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

