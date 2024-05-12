AJOVista LLC Invests $558,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of AJOVista LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $216,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,853,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,544,000 after buying an additional 156,265 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 69,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.4% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 151,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 47,454 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 252,629 shares of company stock worth $37,091,240. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $168.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.41 and a 1 year high of $174.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.