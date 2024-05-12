Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Cut to $119.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at KeyCorp from $138.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 11.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $91.19 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $84.19 and a 1 year high of $129.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.30 and its 200-day moving average is $111.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,753 shares of company stock worth $3,368,303 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $325,242,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth $218,201,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 123.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 736,236 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,439,000 after purchasing an additional 407,321 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 40.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 790,376 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after purchasing an additional 228,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,266,406 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $134,923,000 after purchasing an additional 228,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

