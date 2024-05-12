Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Lowered to $110.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AKAM. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 11.0 %

AKAM stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.86. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $489,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,753 shares of company stock worth $3,368,303. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,963 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,932,009,000 after purchasing an additional 124,359 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,935,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $319,751,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,242,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,201,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,922,166 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $204,788,000 after acquiring an additional 56,782 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

