Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Lowered to $115.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $138.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.11% from the company’s previous close.

AKAM has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC lowered Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

AKAM opened at $91.19 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,753 shares of company stock worth $3,368,303. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

