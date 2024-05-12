Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Lowered to $120.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $91.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $84.19 and a one year high of $129.17. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,303. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

